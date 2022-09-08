BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 3rd

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MHN opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $14.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

