BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 3rd

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE MHN opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $14.96.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
