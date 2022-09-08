BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 3rd

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Up 0.1 %
MVT stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
