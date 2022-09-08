BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 3rd

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Up 0.1 %

MVT stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 123.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 28,724 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 12,672.0% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 31,680 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 371,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.