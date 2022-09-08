BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (MIY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 3rd

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MIY opened at $13.36 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 32,102 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,589 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

