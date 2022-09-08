BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (MIY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 3rd

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MIY opened at $13.36 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21.
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
