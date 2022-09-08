BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 3rd

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MQY opened at $12.21 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 135,233 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 20.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 47,387 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

