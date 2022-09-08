BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (MQY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 3rd

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE MQY opened at $12.21 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.08.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
