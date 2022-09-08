BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,839 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

