Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 204,580 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 259.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,580 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $18,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,894,000 after acquiring an additional 256,418 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,414,000 after acquiring an additional 473,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Up 2.7 %

Sealed Air stock opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $52.15 and a twelve month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

