Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 452,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Tenable were worth $26,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $66,293.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,542.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,589 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $66,293.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,542.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 9,427 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $449,667.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,239,701.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,911. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

Shares of TENB opened at $38.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.24 and a twelve month high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

