Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,538 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $21,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Management Co. grew its position in FedEx by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in FedEx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.30.
Shares of FDX stock opened at $201.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.97 and a 200-day moving average of $218.90. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
