Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,540 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Carvana were worth $17,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 1,191,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $24,627,643.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares in the company, valued at $53,293,750.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 793,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $17,423,690.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,386,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,441,269.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 1,191,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $24,627,643.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,293,750.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,079,258 shares of company stock valued at $44,097,714 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Trading Up 5.8 %

CVNA opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $345.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Carvana to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

