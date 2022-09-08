Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,906 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $31,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $798,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

NYSE:SMG opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $55.97 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.01.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently -54.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SMG. TheStreet lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

