Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $19,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,486,000 after buying an additional 51,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $196.26 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

