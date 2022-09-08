Blair William & Co. IL Has $20.75 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $20,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ADM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.56. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.