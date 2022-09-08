Blair William & Co. IL Has $22.26 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 34,261.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,022,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019,287 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $22,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $22.25.

