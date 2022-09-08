Blair William & Co. IL Has $24.99 Million Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 708,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $24,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Maravai LifeSciences Profile

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.72. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

