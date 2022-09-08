Blair William & Co. IL Has $27.99 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $27,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 34.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Northern Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $96.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.66. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $89.68 and a one year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.19.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.