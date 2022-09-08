Blair William & Co. IL Has $34.15 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 249,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,182 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $34,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,599,000. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,903,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1,318.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 704,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,443,000 after buying an additional 655,117 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,401,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,376,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,077,000 after buying an additional 443,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Mizuho lowered their price target on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.29.

Shares of GPN opened at $129.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 720.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $175.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

