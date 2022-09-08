Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $24,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $94.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

