Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $20,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,099,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,314,000 after purchasing an additional 524,766 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,464,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,127,000 after purchasing an additional 254,385 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,389,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,679,000 after purchasing an additional 170,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,285,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,861,000 after purchasing an additional 126,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Encompass Health Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Encompass Health to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

Shares of EHC opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $81.13.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Stories

