Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $211.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

