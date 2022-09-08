Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,972 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in 3M were worth $30,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in 3M by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in 3M by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $120.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. 3M has a 52-week low of $115.98 and a 52-week high of $188.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.18.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

