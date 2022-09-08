Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,610 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $26,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

IWB opened at $219.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.58 and its 200 day moving average is $227.96. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $199.56 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

