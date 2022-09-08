Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 682 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $23,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $478.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $444.01 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $445.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $397.91 and its 200-day moving average is $394.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.70. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

