Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 414,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,454 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,250,000 after buying an additional 14,980,189 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $438,323,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $234,378,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

