Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $19,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after acquiring an additional 319,268 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,237,000 after purchasing an additional 281,875 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,354,000 after purchasing an additional 757,966 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,121,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,792,000 after purchasing an additional 245,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,033,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,581,000 after purchasing an additional 303,238 shares during the period.

DVY stock opened at $121.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.76. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $112.29 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

