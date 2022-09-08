Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,480 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Flywire were worth $19,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,449,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 500.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 50,556 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the first quarter worth approximately $19,279,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 549.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,927,000 after acquiring an additional 620,799 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,895,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLYW shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Flywire news, Director Jo Natauri sold 86,068 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 110,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $3,089,510.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,882 shares in the company, valued at $32,162,199.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 86,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,308,848 shares of company stock valued at $58,210,412 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

