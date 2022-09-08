Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,952 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $17,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,497,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,923,000 after acquiring an additional 776,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,875,000 after buying an additional 1,787,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,605,000 after buying an additional 1,014,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,431,000 after buying an additional 1,600,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,606,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,468,000 after acquiring an additional 290,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,293 shares of company stock worth $3,111,747 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

