Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,939 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in WEX were worth $31,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in WEX by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in WEX by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in WEX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,684,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,730 shares of company stock valued at $460,494 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $152.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $197.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WEX to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

