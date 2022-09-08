Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 126,653 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Target were worth $26,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth $32,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $170.79 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.42.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

