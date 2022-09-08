Blair William & Co. IL Sells 10,109 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 340,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,109 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $22,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.37 billion, a PE ratio of -145.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Danske started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

