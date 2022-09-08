Blair William & Co. IL Sells 102,947 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,947 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Roku were worth $17,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roku by 249.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 37,898 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Roku by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Roku by 45.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the first quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 14.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.54.

Roku Price Performance

ROKU opened at $65.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -182.06 and a beta of 1.70. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $350.60.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.