Blair William & Co. IL Sells 71,377 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 517,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71,377 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $30,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,521,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,734 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 265,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after buying an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,735,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,184,000 after buying an additional 280,942 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

