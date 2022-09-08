Blair William & Co. IL Sells 8,104 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 360,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,104 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $35,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 27,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $82.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $103.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

