Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 557,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,493 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $53.06.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

