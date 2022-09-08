Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Blink Charging to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $869.35 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

In related news, Director Jack Levine bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $109,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,907.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 381,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after buying an additional 28,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

