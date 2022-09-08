BlitzPick (XBP) Reaches Market Cap of $130,652.78

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. BlitzPick has a market capitalization of $130,652.78 and approximately $1,116.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlitzPick has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BlitzPick coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000369 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00020869 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BlitzPick (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict.

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlitzPick using one of the exchanges listed above.

