Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $183,000.46 and approximately $27,765.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie.

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

