Blockpass Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PASS)

Blockpass (PASS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $190,819.03 and approximately $6.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Blockpass coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,121.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00037703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00134495 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023013 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockpass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars.

