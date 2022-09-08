Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives $27.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLMN. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,591 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,490,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after buying an additional 1,226,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after buying an additional 907,013 shares in the last quarter.

BLMN opened at $20.44 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 1.76%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

