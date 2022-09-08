Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,680.00

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001109 BTC on exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market capitalization of $8.07 million and $1,680.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,147.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005225 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00038241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00134468 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022982 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

BLCT is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.