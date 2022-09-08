Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BPMC. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $75.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.49. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $700,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,839,837.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $700,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,839,837.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $1,368,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,535,653.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,123. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

