Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $75.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.78. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.49.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $1,368,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,535,653.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,300,123 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. FMR LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,178,000 after buying an additional 3,242,698 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 326.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,736,000 after buying an additional 1,470,690 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,407.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,827,000 after purchasing an additional 923,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,457,000 after purchasing an additional 698,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,599,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

