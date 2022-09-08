Bluzelle (BLZ) Reaches Market Cap of $29.43 Million

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $29.43 million and $8.03 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0863 or 0.00000446 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,369.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00038566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00134792 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022718 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,999,974 coins. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bluzelle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

