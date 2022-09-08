B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&M European Value Retail’s FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 385 ($4.65) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.61) to GBX 460 ($5.56) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $530.00.

BMRRY stock opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

