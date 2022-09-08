BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €65.60 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €65.60 ($66.94) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €64.30 ($65.61) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 1st.

BNP Paribas Trading Down 0.1 %

EPA:BNP opened at €46.52 ($47.46) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €46.07 and a 200 day moving average of €49.38. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($70.58).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

