Bob’s Repair Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (BOB) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $390,890.61 and $864.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,377.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00068375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00071568 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005849 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005162 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00085549 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair.

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

