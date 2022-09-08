Bogged Finance Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges (BOG)

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Bogged Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bogged Finance has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. Bogged Finance has a market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $95,702.00 worth of Bogged Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002064 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000505 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Bogged Finance (CRYPTO:BOG) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2021. Bogged Finance’s total supply is 14,051,727 coins and its circulating supply is 14,061,888 coins. The Reddit community for Bogged Finance is https://reddit.com/r/bogtools. Bogged Finance’s official Twitter account is @boggedfinance. The official website for Bogged Finance is www.bogged.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bogged.Finance is a DeFi tool suite for the Binance Smart Chain powered by the BOG token. It aims to develop a one-stop trading platform for BSC with all the tools normally available only to Centralised Exchange (CEX) users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bogged Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bogged Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bogged Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

