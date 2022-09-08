Bonfida (FIDA) Trading Up 1.7% This Week

Bonfida (FIDA) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Bonfida coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002128 BTC on popular exchanges. Bonfida has a total market capitalization of $18.39 million and $2.66 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bonfida has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,846.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,311.18 or 0.06786146 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001732 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002447 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00868574 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016152 BTC.
Bonfida Coin Profile
Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com. The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com.
Buying and Selling Bonfida
Receive News & Updates for Bonfida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonfida and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.