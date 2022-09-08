BoringDAO Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.72 Million (BORING)

BoringDAO (BORING) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $435,234.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 494,873,143 coins and its circulating supply is 459,843,082 coins. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com.

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

