Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 1,486 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $120,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in TJX Companies by 40.5% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in TJX Companies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 20.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $65.84 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,507,450. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.