Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires New Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 927 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $249.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.25 and a 200 day moving average of $272.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $225.92 and a one year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

